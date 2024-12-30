Open Menu

IFA Destroys 5,000 Kg Of Expired Products In Koral Town Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr Tahira Saddique, said on Monday that the authority has intensified its campaign against food safety violations and sealed a popular bakery in Blue Area for unhygienic conditions while it raided a distribution center in Koral Town for handling expired products.

Talking to APP, she said the authority, accompanied by the Food Safety Teams (FSTs), conducted an inspection at a well-known bakery in Blue Area. The team found hygiene violations during the preparation of bakery items, leading to the immediate sealing of the establishment.

Dr. Saddique revealed that several warnings had been issued to the bakery in the past, but the violations persisted.

She emphasized that hygiene standards are non-negotiable, promising strict action against food outlets, restaurants, and bakeries violating safety rules across the Federal capital.

In another operation, the Food Authority raided a distribution point in Koral Town after discovering that expiry dates on products were being altered. More than 5,000 kilograms of expired inventory were seized and destroyed.

The facility was sealed, and a case was registered against those involved in tampering with product dates.

Dr Tahira described the practice of selling expired goods as a severe threat to public health, stating that suppliers and sellers who endanger lives for profit are "enemies of humanity."

She reiterated the Food Authority’s commitment to protecting citizens by ensuring food safety across the federal capital.

The Islamabad Food Authority has vowed to continue its operations indiscriminately, ensuring that no entity compromises public health standards for monetary gain.

APP/395

More Stories From Pakistan