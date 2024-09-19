IG Punjab gifts home to another martyr’s family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has gifted a home to another courageous martyr’s family.

Details revealed that Constable Muhammad Shabbir's family from Mandi Bahauddin has been provided with a house valued at Rs 13.5 million. The family received a four-marla home in Shalimar Town, Tehsil Phalia, fully equipped with all amenities, according to their preferences. Constable Muhammad Shabbir's parents and family will now reside in this new home.

The Constable embraced martyrdom last February while saving a woman's life in the jurisdiction of Bhagat Police Station in Mandi Bahauddin.

On the special initiative of IG Punjab, the Punjab government released funds for the martyr’s family home.

While paying tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Constable Muhammad Shabbir, IG Punjab said that he laid down his life to protect a woman, and the Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifice of its brave son. He added that the Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1,600 martyrs and 1,700 brave ghazis, and all possible measures for the welfare of martyrs' families and ghazis will continue.