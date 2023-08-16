IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continued provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017

In this sequence, families of 32 more martyrs of Sargodha police, Lodhran, Layyah, and Gujrat have been provided with plots.

During a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed ownership papers of plots to 15 families of Lodhran, 08 of Sargodha, 07 of Layyah, 02 of Gujarat.

Recently, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had provided plot ownership documents to 04 martyrs' families.

The IG Punjab said that with the support of good people, plots have been ensured for the families of more than 100 martyrs before 2017, while financial assistance is also being provided to the heirs of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots from the Punjab Police Endowment Fund.

Dr. Usman Anwar has announced to give certificates of appreciation to RPOs, DPOs who ensured the provision of plots to the families of police martyrs.

The IG Punjab expressed gratitude to private estate developers for their cooperation in providing plots to the families of martyrs.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO DG Khan Capt (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, RPO Multan Capt (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the function while other officers including DPOs of Sargodha, Gujarat, Lodhran and Layyah were also present in the function.