Open Menu

IGP Distributes Ownership Documents Of Plots To Families Of Police Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 09:01 PM

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continued provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continued provision of plots to the families of police martyrs before 2017.

In this sequence, families of 32 more martyrs of Sargodha police, Lodhran, Layyah, and Gujrat have been provided with plots.

During a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Wednesday, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed ownership papers of plots to 15 families of Lodhran, 08 of Sargodha, 07 of Layyah, 02 of Gujarat.

Recently, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had provided plot ownership documents to 04 martyrs' families.

The IG Punjab said that with the support of good people, plots have been ensured for the families of more than 100 martyrs before 2017, while financial assistance is also being provided to the heirs of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots from the Punjab Police Endowment Fund.

Dr. Usman Anwar has announced to give certificates of appreciation to RPOs, DPOs who ensured the provision of plots to the families of police martyrs.

The IG Punjab expressed gratitude to private estate developers for their cooperation in providing plots to the families of martyrs.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO DG Khan Capt (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, RPO Multan Capt (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the function while other officers including DPOs of Sargodha, Gujarat, Lodhran and Layyah were also present in the function.

Related Topics

Multan Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gujrat Sargodha Lodhran Ghazi Hasan Khan 2017 From

Recent Stories

2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's Nor ..

2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's North Sumatra

2 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahza ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

2 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

2 minutes ago
 LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for ..

LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for taxpayers: LCCI spokesman

2 minutes ago
 IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehry ..

IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing ..

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

1 hour ago
US industrial production returns to growth in July ..

US industrial production returns to growth in July

55 minutes ago
 DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative ..

DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

55 minutes ago
 PHA plants saplings on Murree Motorway

PHA plants saplings on Murree Motorway

38 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

55 minutes ago
 President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakist ..

President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

55 minutes ago
 SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan