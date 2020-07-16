IGP KP presides over 55th Police Policy Board meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over meeting of the 55th Police Policy Board held at Central Police Office, Peshawar.

DIG Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Khan, DIG HQRs & Internal Accountability Salman Choudhry, Commandant Elite Force Saeed Wazir, DIG Operations Kashif Alam, DIG Training Muhammad Imtiaz Shah, CCPO Peshawar Muhammad Ali Khan, DIG Traffic Karim Khan, Commandant FRP Sajid Ali Khan, DIG Tele Waqar Ahmad, DIG Finance and Procurement Saleem Marwat, AIG Operations Asif Iqbal Mohmand, AIG Establishment Kashif Zulfiqar, Director FSL Abbass Majeed Marwat and AIG Legal Javed Ahmad Chughtai participated in the meeting.

In the meeting detailed briefings were given by the concerned police officers on service rules for the personnel of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), promotion matters of FRP personnel, hiring of services of accredited testing agency for recruitment of Junior Clerks and tenure and rotation Policy.

Police Policy Board made important decisions in the light of the briefings and detailed discussions and deliberations.

The board approved tenure and rotation policy for the officers and officials of the police department and directed to strictly implement the rotation policy in all the units, regions and districts.

Similarly, board directed to take the case of service rules of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and conversion of executive staff of FSL into technical staff with Home department.

The board also decided to make new recruitment through ETEA. Likewise, a committee headed by commandant FRP was constituted to frame proposals for promotion of FRP police officials and directed to present the same in the next meeting of the Police Policy Board.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi called the next meeting of the board in the coming week.