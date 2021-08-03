IHC adjourns missing person case till Aug 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till August 30, on a case pertaining to a missing person Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the mother of missing person Nasreen Begum.

The court had previously ordered the government to pay amount to the victim family monthly equal to the last salary of the missing citizen.

Deputy Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz requested the court to grant time for submission of orders implementation report.

He informed the court that the ministry of law and justice had filed an appeal to Supreme Court against the decision of this court dated July 26, 2021.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till August 30.

Meanwhile, the same court served notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and station house officer (SHO) Ramna police station in a case regarding recovery of a citizen Khubaib Riaz.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client left for his native city Khushab on July 21. After few hours his mobile was found powered off.

The court adjourned the case till August 13.