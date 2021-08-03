UrduPoint.com

IHC Adjourns Missing Person Case Till Aug 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

IHC adjourns missing person case till Aug 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till August 30, on a case pertaining to a missing person Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the mother of missing person Nasreen Begum.

The court had previously ordered the government to pay amount to the victim family monthly equal to the last salary of the missing citizen.

Deputy Attorney General Khawaja Imtiaz requested the court to grant time for submission of orders implementation report.

He informed the court that the ministry of law and justice had filed an appeal to Supreme Court against the decision of this court dated July 26, 2021.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till August 30.

Meanwhile, the same court served notices to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and station house officer (SHO) Ramna police station in a case regarding recovery of a citizen Khubaib Riaz.

The petitioner's lawyer said his client left for his native city Khushab on July 21. After few hours his mobile was found powered off.

The court adjourned the case till August 13.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Supreme Court Police Police Station Mobile Same Khushab July August Islamabad High Court Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

21 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

10 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

10 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

10 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.