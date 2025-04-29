IHC grants protective bail to Alia Hamza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to PTI Leader Alia Hamza and instructed her to approach the relevant court in Lahore for relief.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar approved the protective bail of Alia Hamza and stopped the police from arresting her.

Alia Hamza appeared before the court along with her lawyer Ahad Khokhar Advocate and adopted the stance that there was a risk of her arrest. She prayed the court to approve bail so that she could approach the relevant court in Lahore.

The court approved the protective bail of PTI leader till May 5, and stopped the police from arresting her.