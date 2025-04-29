PM directs immediate feasibility work on Pakistan-Kazakhstan railway link

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to immediately initiate work on the feasibility of a railway link between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and trade.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Minister for Transport, Marat Karabayev, at the PM’s House.

During the meeting, the prime minister extended his best wishes to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and recalled his productive interaction with him during the World Water Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

He expressed keen anticipation for President Tokayev’s upcoming visit to Pakistan, describing it as an important step towards strengthening bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the proposed railway link would be a "game-changer" for the entire region, as it would connect the Central Asian States directly to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, enhancing trade routes and economic opportunities.

He said that a Pakistani delegation would soon visit Kazakhstan to discuss technical matters and finalize the feasibility study.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s potential role in promoting chess and martial arts in Pakistan, noting the broader prospects for cooperation in the education sector. He proposed the establishment of Kazakhstan university campuses in Pakistan and called for the formulation of a strategy to enhance air connectivity between the two countries.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering business-to-business relations, the prime minister emphasized the importance of robust economic and trade engagement.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, economy, trade, investment, information technology, and communications.

Kazakh Minister Marat Karabayev expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the warm hospitality extended during his visit. He noted that Kazakh traders and investors were keen on developing strong business-to-business ties with Pakistan.

He underscored the strategic importance of Karachi and Gwadar ports for Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the significance of the proposed railway link between Almaty and Gwadar.

The minister also highlighted the outcomes of the 13th session of the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Inter-Ministerial Commission, during which a framework agreement was signed for cooperation in 10 sectors. Additionally, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were inked to boost collaboration in information and culture, textiles, and mineral development.

A business delegation from Kazakhstan is currently visiting Pakistan and has toured the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Business-to-business meetings were held in Karachi as part of the visit.

The meeting was attended by minister for communications Abdul Aleem Khan, minister for economic affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, minister for information and broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, minister for railways Hanif Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials.