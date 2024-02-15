Open Menu

IHC Reserves Verdict In Plea Against NA-163 Election Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition of Shaukat Basra against the victory of Ijazul Haq from NA-163 Bahawalnagar.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition against the election results in the said constituency.

The petitioner claimed that that he had Forms 45 of all the polling stations, according to which he was on first position by getting over 98,000 votes while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate stood second. But the ECP notified the victory of Ijazul Haq, who was on number three.

The court reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the petitioner.

