IHC Suspends Verdict Against FBR Notices Under Income Tax Ordinance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the decision to quash the notice issued for monitoring purposes under Section 175C of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 while restoring the power of the FBR to issue notices.
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the appeal regarding the matter.
Hafiz Ehsan Ahmed Khokhar Advocate, argued in the intra-court appeal of the FBR that the single bench had held that a notice can be issued only with reasons under Section 175C. The FBR lawyer argued that notices under Section 175C are only for monitoring purposes, have no penal effect, the single judge added such conditions to the law that are not present in the law.
The lawyer said that the poultry sector was also brought under the ambit of monitoring, if any negative order is issued as a result of monitoring, the taxpayer will be given a full opportunity to defend himself.
He said that only two and a half percent tax was paid with a sale of Rs 25 billion in the poultry business, in this situation, the FBR has the authority to issue notices only for monitoring purposes.
The court suspended the decision of the single bench and adjourned the hearing of the case.
