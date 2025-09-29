Open Menu

IHC Suspends Verdict Against FBR Notices Under Income Tax Ordinance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

IHC suspends verdict against FBR notices under Income tax ordinance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the decision to quash the notice issued for monitoring purposes under Section 175C of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 while restoring the power of the FBR to issue notices.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Muhammad Asif heard the appeal regarding the matter.

Hafiz Ehsan Ahmed Khokhar Advocate, argued in the intra-court appeal of the FBR that the single bench had held that a notice can be issued only with reasons under Section 175C. The FBR lawyer argued that notices under Section 175C are only for monitoring purposes, have no penal effect, the single judge added such conditions to the law that are not present in the law.

The lawyer said that the poultry sector was also brought under the ambit of monitoring, if any negative order is issued as a result of monitoring, the taxpayer will be given a full opportunity to defend himself.

He said that only two and a half percent tax was paid with a sale of Rs 25 billion in the poultry business, in this situation, the FBR has the authority to issue notices only for monitoring purposes.

The court suspended the decision of the single bench and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Recent Stories

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both team ..

Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?

19 minutes ago
 SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based ..

SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural He ..

Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage

27 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

42 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

42 minutes ago
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

1 hour ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

1 hour ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

1 hour ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan