CM Maryam inaugurates electro bus service in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated Faisalabad’s first-ever electro bus service project on Monday amid historic public reception which would help in transforming public transport landscape of the city with a modern and eco-friendly system.

The launch created a festive atmosphere across the city as thousands of citizens, students and political workers thronged the streets, showered rose petals and raised passionate slogans to welcome the historic development.

The electro-bus convoy began its inaugural journey from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad where little girls in colorful traditional dresses and boys wearing turbans lined up to greet the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The students held aloft large portraits of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the late Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while chanting slogans celebrating her as the “Guarantee of a Bright Pakistan, Pride of the Nation, Voice of the Youth and Identity of Progress”.

Responding warmly, CM Maryam Nawaz appeared at the bus doorway, waved to the jubilant gathering, personally received the portraits from students and remarked with emotion “Seeing you, I could not resist meeting you”.

During her symbolic journey from Agriculture University to Jinnah Garden, the Chief Minister mingled with children inside the bus, posed for selfies and acknowledged the youth’s overwhelming affection.

On the roadsides, historic crowds of men, women and children turned out to welcome her, filling every corner with cheers and festivity.

At University Chowk, Jail Road and other major points, the political workers showered tons of rose petals on the moving bus and released dozens of white pigeons into the sky as a gesture of peace and celebration.

The electro-bus project hailed as a milestone for Faisalabad is not only a political achievement but also a major step toward modern, inclusive and environment-friendly transport.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar briefed the gathering that Faisalabad division will be allocated 150 electro-buses in total while 30 buses would start operation in Faisalabad city during the first phase.

He informed that the buses would initially operate on two major routes including a 22-kilometer track from Yousaf Town to Sagle City and an 18-kilometer route from University Roundabout to Sadhar.

These buses are expected to cater to more than 24,000 passengers daily in addition to significantly reducing reliance on outdated and polluting transport, he added.

A spokesman of district administration said that electro buses are equipped with modern facilities such as Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, CCTV cameras and separate compartments for women. These buses would reflect a new era of comfortable, safe and accessible mobility.

Special seats have also been reserved for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, he added.

He said that the fare has been kept at an affordable Rs.20 for ensuring that the service remains within reach of the common man. To guarantee smooth operations, dedicated charging stations have already been established across Faisalabad, he added.

He said that the arrival of the electro-bus was celebrated not just as an infrastructural development but also as a symbol of public confidence in the leadership of Maryam Nawaz.

The children, women and youth expressed immense joy over the project while many of them termed it a gift to the city that would ease their daily travel hardships.

He said that the political observers described the unprecedented turnout of citizens along the route as a historic show of solidarity, underscoring the strong emotional connection between the leadership and the people.

By launching Faisalabad’s first electro-bus project, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has not only delivered a modern public transport solution but also laid the foundation for cleaner, greener and more inclusive urban mobility.

The project is being seen as a beacon of progress and a step towards transforming Faisalabad into a model city of modern Pakistan, spokesman added.