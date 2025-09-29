Boxing talent hunt begins at GCU with trophy unveiling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Lahore region boxing talent hunt began at Government College University (GCU) Lahore with the unveiling of the trophy and an exciting exhibition bout.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Higher education Commission.

Rizwan Anwar, Special Representative to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, was the chief guest and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry. Additional Registrar Dr. Shoukat Ali, Chairman Sports board Yasir Sultan, and Director Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Omer Chaudhry appreciated the initiative, saying that such programmes not only engage youth in healthy activities but also provide them opportunities to showcase their talent at a larger platform.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Shoukat Ali said GCU students have consistently distinguished themselves in both academics and sports. Rizwan Anwar added that trials have been held in twelve different sports nationwide, while the Prime Minister’s Digital Hub has also been launched to create new career opportunities for students.

Boxing trials have already been conducted in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot. The boxing league is scheduled to kick off on October 6, aiming to nurture talent and promote a sporting culture among the youth.