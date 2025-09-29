Boxing Talent Hunt Begins At GCU With Trophy Unveiling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Lahore region boxing talent hunt began at Government College University (GCU) Lahore with the unveiling of the trophy and an exciting exhibition bout.
The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Higher education Commission.
Rizwan Anwar, Special Representative to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, was the chief guest and met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhry. Additional Registrar Dr. Shoukat Ali, Chairman Sports board Yasir Sultan, and Director Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar were also present on the occasion.
Prof. Dr. Omer Chaudhry appreciated the initiative, saying that such programmes not only engage youth in healthy activities but also provide them opportunities to showcase their talent at a larger platform.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Shoukat Ali said GCU students have consistently distinguished themselves in both academics and sports. Rizwan Anwar added that trials have been held in twelve different sports nationwide, while the Prime Minister’s Digital Hub has also been launched to create new career opportunities for students.
Boxing trials have already been conducted in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot. The boxing league is scheduled to kick off on October 6, aiming to nurture talent and promote a sporting culture among the youth.
Recent Stories
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Minister hails doctors' flood relief efforts5 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends verdict against FBR notices under Income tax ordinance5 minutes ago
-
Boxing talent hunt begins at GCU with trophy unveiling5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates electro bus service in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
NAB Chairman inaugurates newly constructed office in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Food outlets penalised in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Kamal announces complete digitalization of PNC5 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize smuggled goods worth millions5 minutes ago
-
Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister35 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from on October 1335 minutes ago
-
11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes35 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan35 minutes ago