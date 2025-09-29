Open Menu

NAB Chairman Inaugurates Newly Constructed Office In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General (Retd) Nazir Ahmed inaugurated the newly built NAB Office Karachi on I.I. Chundrigar Road, on Monday.

Director General NAB Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz, earlier, received the NAB Chairman upon his arrival.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi business leaders including President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammed Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Ziaul Afreen, Founder Arif Habib Group Arif Habib, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Muhammed Hassan Bakshi and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, the DG NAB Karachi apprised the NAB Chairman of Karachi Bureau's performance. The NAB Chairman also interacted with the Business leaders.

