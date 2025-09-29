NAB Chairman Inaugurates Newly Constructed Office In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lieutenant General (Retd) Nazir Ahmed inaugurated the newly built NAB Office Karachi on I.I. Chundrigar Road, on Monday.
Director General NAB Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz, earlier, received the NAB Chairman upon his arrival.
Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi business leaders including President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammed Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Ziaul Afreen, Founder Arif Habib Group Arif Habib, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Chairman Muhammed Hassan Bakshi and others were also present on the occasion.
Later, the DG NAB Karachi apprised the NAB Chairman of Karachi Bureau's performance. The NAB Chairman also interacted with the Business leaders.
Recent Stories
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Minister hails doctors' flood relief efforts5 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends verdict against FBR notices under Income tax ordinance5 minutes ago
-
Boxing talent hunt begins at GCU with trophy unveiling5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates electro bus service in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
NAB Chairman inaugurates newly constructed office in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Food outlets penalised in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Kamal announces complete digitalization of PNC5 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize smuggled goods worth millions5 minutes ago
-
Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister35 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from on October 1335 minutes ago
-
11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes35 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan35 minutes ago