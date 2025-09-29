Open Menu

KP Minister Hails Doctors' Flood Relief Efforts

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KP Minister hails doctors' flood relief efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives, Fazal Hakim Khan Yousafzai, attended the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) Dinner Gala at Saidu Medical College as chief guest.

The event was attended by MNAs and MPAs including Saleem Rehman, Sohail Sultan Advocate, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, and Sultan Room, along with Saidu Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq, PDA President Aamir Taj, and other senior doctors.

Addressing the gathering, the minister lauded the PDA’s efforts in flood-hit areas of Swat and Buner, calling their free medical camps and timely services a "golden achievement.

" He said the government values the medical community’s role and remains committed to supporting initiatives that improve public healthcare.

Fazal Hakim urged doctors to perform duties with sincerity, stating that serving humanity is the greatest form of worship. He assured continued government cooperation with the medical fraternity.

Certificates of appreciation were distributed to volunteers and welfare organizations for their services during recent floods. Guests praised the PDA’s active role in standing by the public during crises.

