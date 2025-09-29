Kamal Announces Complete Digitalization Of PNC
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has announced the complete digitalization of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) to enhance efficiency, transparency, and merit-based practices in its operations.
Chairing a high-level meeting on the affairs of the Council, also attended by the Federal Health Secretary and Additional Secretary, the Minister said that all functions of the PNC will soon be computerized to minimize human intervention and eliminate inefficiencies.
“We will restore the lost credibility of the nursing profession and transform the Pakistan Nursing Council into a modern, effective, and internationally recognized institution,” said Mustafa Kamal.
Highlighting the critical role of nurses in Pakistan’s healthcare system, the minister pointed out the acute shortage of nursing professionals in the country.
Pakistan faces a shortfall of nearly 900,000 nurses, while the global shortage stands at around 2.
5 million. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthen the sector through comprehensive reforms, robust policies, and modern digital systems.
Mustafa Kamal stressed that nursing is one of the most vital pillars of the health sector, adding that bold initiatives are underway to bring the profession in line with international standards.
“We will modernize the nursing sector, ensure merit-based practices, and introduce effective reforms so that Pakistan’s nursing workforce can meet both national and international demands,” he noted.
The minister concluded by reiterating that reforms in the nursing sector will continue with a strong emphasis on transparency, modernization, and capacity-building to uplift the profession and ensure quality healthcare delivery across the country.
Recent Stories
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Minister hails doctors' flood relief efforts5 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends verdict against FBR notices under Income tax ordinance5 minutes ago
-
Boxing talent hunt begins at GCU with trophy unveiling5 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates electro bus service in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
NAB Chairman inaugurates newly constructed office in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Food outlets penalised in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Kamal announces complete digitalization of PNC5 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize smuggled goods worth millions5 minutes ago
-
Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister35 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from on October 1335 minutes ago
-
11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes35 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan35 minutes ago