Rangers Seize Smuggled Goods Worth Millions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh seized a large consignment of smuggled non-custom paid goods in two separate operations conducted in Yousuf Goth and at the Hub check post.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the seized items included tyres and tubes, China salt, auto parts, Iranian fabric, engine oil, milk packs, tile strips, shampoo, betel nut, and other food items.

The recovered goods, valued at millions of rupees, were transported in four trucks and handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action. The spokesperson said the Rangers will continue operations until smuggling is completely eradicated.

More Stories From Pakistan