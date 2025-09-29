Rangers Seize Smuggled Goods Worth Millions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh seized a large consignment of smuggled non-custom paid goods in two separate operations conducted in Yousuf Goth and at the Hub check post.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the seized items included tyres and tubes, China salt, auto parts, Iranian fabric, engine oil, milk packs, tile strips, shampoo, betel nut, and other food items.
The recovered goods, valued at millions of rupees, were transported in four trucks and handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action. The spokesperson said the Rangers will continue operations until smuggling is completely eradicated.
Recent Stories
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Minister hails doctors' flood relief efforts6 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends verdict against FBR notices under Income tax ordinance6 minutes ago
-
Boxing talent hunt begins at GCU with trophy unveiling6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates electro bus service in Faisalabad6 minutes ago
-
NAB Chairman inaugurates newly constructed office in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Food outlets penalised in Gujrat6 minutes ago
-
Kamal announces complete digitalization of PNC6 minutes ago
-
Rangers seize smuggled goods worth millions6 minutes ago
-
Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister36 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from on October 1336 minutes ago
-
11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes36 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan36 minutes ago