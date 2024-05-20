(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the registrar office to fix the appeals regarding elections results in three Constituencies of capital in separate days for hearing.

The court sought certified copies of form-45 along with the affidavits of the candidates and witnesses list on next date of hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeals against the election results notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During hearing, the court remarked that one party was claiming that they have complete form-45 and they are winner while the other side was also claiming the same.

Justice Jahangiri said that let the certified copies come along with the affidavits then the court would view this matter.

He said that one who lying would go jail, adding that the court would send these documents for forensic.

He said that the respondents who didn’t appear should be advertised on national newspapers, tv and radio. He said that the returning officer has a final warning, warrants would be issued if they do not come on next date. The court would record the statements on oath, he said.

ECP’s counsel said that these evidences are recorded in the presence of all the candidates. The original Form 45 is given to the presiding officer, he said.

The court expressed concern over non-submission of comments by the respondents and said that there would be effects if the answers were not filed.

The court ordered to fix the cases separately and adjourned the case.