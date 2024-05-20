IHC To Hear Appeals Regarding Capital's Elections Separately
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 08:07 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the registrar office to fix the appeals regarding elections results in three constituencies of capital in separate days for hearing
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the registrar office to fix the appeals regarding elections results in three Constituencies of capital in separate days for hearing.
The court sought certified copies of form-45 along with the affidavits of the candidates and witnesses list on next date of hearing.
Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the appeals against the election results notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
During hearing, the court remarked that one party was claiming that they have complete form-45 and they are winner while the other side was also claiming the same.
Justice Jahangiri said that let the certified copies come along with the affidavits then the court would view this matter.
He said that one who lying would go jail, adding that the court would send these documents for forensic.
He said that the respondents who didn’t appear should be advertised on national newspapers, tv and radio. He said that the returning officer has a final warning, warrants would be issued if they do not come on next date. The court would record the statements on oath, he said.
ECP’s counsel said that these evidences are recorded in the presence of all the candidates. The original Form 45 is given to the presiding officer, he said.
The court expressed concern over non-submission of comments by the respondents and said that there would be effects if the answers were not filed.
The court ordered to fix the cases separately and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'
Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..
FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions
Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation
Business and Bollywood vote in India's election
KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Iranian people2 minutes ago
-
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter climate misinformat ..24 minutes ago
-
FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions24 minutes ago
-
KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet32 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Faislabad32 minutes ago
-
Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns32 minutes ago
-
IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals36 minutes ago
-
Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in36 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program36 minutes ago