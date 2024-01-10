Open Menu

IIUI Extends Last Date Of Admission Till Jan 15

January 10, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply for spring admissions in programs of its 11 faculties till Monday, 15th of January, 2024.

The University's administration made this decision keeping in view the interest and requests of applicants to extend the date, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The details of the offered programs of spring 2024 admissions, eligibility criteria and fee structure can be seen on cms.iiu.edu.pk.

For queries, male applicants can contact on Whatsapp number +92-0319-5213192, while female applicants can contact on +92-0319-5213193.

