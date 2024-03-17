IIUI President Revokes Rs 5,000 Aitekaf Fee At Faisal Masjid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi, has taken cognizance of the Rs. 5,000 registration fee for Aitekaf at the Faisal Masjid.
According to IIUI spokesperson Nasir Farid, the President IIUI has instructed the Dawah Academy to immediately revoke the fixed registration fee for Aitekaf.
Furthermore, the president has mandated that any matters concerning the Faisal Masjid and the public must receive formal approval from the quarters concerned, and the academy is not authorized to make independent decisions.
Moreover, the president has emphasized the provision of all necessary facilities to worshippers at the Faisal Masjid during the fasting month and the resolution of issues pertaining to Aitekaf.
Additionally, the president has directed to ensure optimal arrangements for Aitekaf.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ten involved in betting on horse race apprehended23 minutes ago
-
Five stolen motorcycle recovered23 minutes ago
-
CTO urges motorists to display patience during Ramazan23 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto submits her nomination papers from NA 20733 minutes ago
-
All tourist sites to open for world soon to enhance country's GDP, says Zahid Chanzeb1 hour ago
-
Forest fire containment efforts underway in Kho-e-Khandaran Area1 hour ago
-
Mouthwatering cuisines of KP attract faithful amid Iftar parties1 hour ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Tank police arrest murder accused1 hour ago
-
Sales at USC: Over one lac citizens purchase subsidized goods in Multan region1 hour ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Iran's Ambassador discuss bolstering parliamentary, economic relations2 hours ago
-
Food minister's inspections lead to disposal of 2,500 kg of spoiled meat2 hours ago