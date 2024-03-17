Open Menu

IIUI President Revokes Rs 5,000 Aitekaf Fee At Faisal Masjid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) President of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi, has taken cognizance of the Rs. 5,000 registration fee for Aitekaf at the Faisal Masjid.

According to IIUI spokesperson Nasir Farid, the President IIUI has instructed the Dawah Academy to immediately revoke the fixed registration fee for Aitekaf.

Furthermore, the president has mandated that any matters concerning the Faisal Masjid and the public must receive formal approval from the quarters concerned, and the academy is not authorized to make independent decisions.

Moreover, the president has emphasized the provision of all necessary facilities to worshippers at the Faisal Masjid during the fasting month and the resolution of issues pertaining to Aitekaf.

Additionally, the president has directed to ensure optimal arrangements for Aitekaf.

