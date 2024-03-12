Open Menu

IIUI Rector, President Facilitate Muslims On Commencement Of Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

IIUI Rector, President facilitate Muslims on commencement of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Rector Dr. Dr.Samina Malik and President, IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi have wished to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

In a joint felicitation message on Tuesday, they urged the Muslim youth to disseminate islam’s message of peace adding that fasting is all about patience, virtue and peace.

They said the holy month was an opportunity to get rid of societal issues and malpractices as it made the minds, souls and actions as limpid as water.

The IIUI leadership hoped that Muslims across the world would be able to make Allah almighty happy and get his blessings by practicing the true spirit of the great month.

The message added that poor, ill and helpless people must not be left alone in this month of blessings and they should be given top priority.

It was a month to practice patience, self-control, ethical conduct, care for the poor and needy and forgiveness, they added.

They said it was a great opportunity to revitalize Emaan and spiritual cleansing.

Ramzan provides us a unique chance to have a look at ourselves, our routine, our objectives and our mere purpose of existence.

They said that distribution of Zakat to the needy should be observed and said that the practice encourages economic equality in the society.

