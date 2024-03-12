IIUI Rector, President Facilitate Muslims On Commencement Of Ramzan
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Rector Dr. Dr.Samina Malik and President, IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi have wished to the Muslims in Pakistan and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.
In a joint felicitation message on Tuesday, they urged the Muslim youth to disseminate islam’s message of peace adding that fasting is all about patience, virtue and peace.
They said the holy month was an opportunity to get rid of societal issues and malpractices as it made the minds, souls and actions as limpid as water.
The IIUI leadership hoped that Muslims across the world would be able to make Allah almighty happy and get his blessings by practicing the true spirit of the great month.
The message added that poor, ill and helpless people must not be left alone in this month of blessings and they should be given top priority.
It was a month to practice patience, self-control, ethical conduct, care for the poor and needy and forgiveness, they added.
They said it was a great opportunity to revitalize Emaan and spiritual cleansing.
Ramzan provides us a unique chance to have a look at ourselves, our routine, our objectives and our mere purpose of existence.
They said that distribution of Zakat to the needy should be observed and said that the practice encourages economic equality in the society.
Recent Stories
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minhaj-ul-Quran announces nationwide Quranic education series for Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari seals 2 hotels, warning issued9 minutes ago
-
Shaza assumes charge as State Minister for IT9 minutes ago
-
PHC asks Sher Afzal to appear before court; warns to withdraw stay order on arrest9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with three motorcycles9 minutes ago
-
KP launches drive to re-enroll out of school children9 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to provide relief to citizens: Bilal Yameen Satti9 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Pindora area9 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges11 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar assumes charge as 39th foreign minister19 minutes ago
-
HEC develops Pakistan Studies course for undergraduate programmes19 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferers booked19 minutes ago