Illegal structures demolished as anti encroachment drive continues in city

Anti encroachment operation was carried out in taluka Hyderabad city on Thursday in which concrete as well as Katcha structures and houses were demolished with the help of heavy machinery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Anti encroachment operation was carried out in taluka Hyderabad city on Thursday in which concrete as well as Katcha structures and houses were demolished with the help of heavy machinery.

The officials of civil administration including the anti encroachment force of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) led by Assistant Commissioner Mutahar Amin Watto carried out the operation.

The anti encroachment drive was started on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to retrieve government land from illegal occupants.