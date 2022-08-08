Imam Hussain (RA) exalted Islam norms with sacrifices: Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Gandapur Monday said that the greatness of islam and the spirit of freedom of the believers have increased many times since the incident of Karbala.

Addressing the ceremony held in connection with Ashura Day in Dera Ismail Khan, Faisal Amin said that fascist ruler Yazid soon faced downfall while Imam Husain (RA) exalted the right for good after sacrificing his Prophet's family against the tyrant regime".

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan wanted the unity and prosperity of Pakistan and the entire Muslim world. Thus, he said, IK has become the center of hopes of the nation and the symbol of the unity of the Pakistani people.

Soon, under the leadership of Imran Khan, PTI will be at the helm of affairs with a huge majority and will drag the country out of the enormous problems while the dream of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madinah will also be realized soon, he concluded.