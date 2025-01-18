Imran Khan neither worried nor discouraged by verdict in 190m pound case: Shiekh Rashid

(@Abdulla99267510)

AML chief says he kissed Imran Khan and he hugged me today during meeting at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan is neither worried nor discouraged by the verdict in the 190 million pound case.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Sheikh Rashid said that he visited the jail in connection with the May 9 case, where he met PTI founder Imran Khan in the courtroom. “The meeting took place in a pleasant atmosphere. Today, I kissed Imran Khan, and he hugged me,” he shared.

Sheikh Rashid further revealed that Imran Khan told him, “You understand all the rules of politics.

Allah is the Greatest, and He alone will help us,”.

He added that he reassured Imran Khan that the high court would soon grant him relief.

“This hardship is meant to elevate you,” he remarked, emphasizing that Imran Khan remained completely unbothered by the upcoming verdict.

When asked about the negotiations, Sheikh Rashid stated that if a judicial commission is not formed, then the talks are over.

Regarding Barrister Gohar’s reported meeting with the Army Chief, he said, “I have no knowledge of it,”.