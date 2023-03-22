UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants Anarchy But He'll Fail: Talal Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Talal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that Imran Khan and his facilitators wanted anarchy in the country, but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs

Talking to the media after scrutiny of nomination papers of Rana Sanaullah Khan for PP-100 (Faisalabad-IV) Jaranwala constituency here, he said that the PML-N was ready to participate in the elections and it would surely emerge as victorious with thumping majority. He demanded level playing field for all political players and said that elections should be held in a fair, free and transparent manner. It should not be conducted to fulfill desire of Imran Khan only, he added.

The PML-N leader said that parliament was supreme body of the country. "Its decision should be accepted for elections or it should be locked if its decision had no value," he added. He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified only for not receiving salary from his son, whereas Imran Khan besieged the judicial complex and attacked the courts with impunity.

He said Imran was involved in Toshakhana and foreign funding cases, but he was trying to hide behind the title of 'Sadiq and Ameen'.

Talal said that people were fully aware of his nefarious designs and they would reject him with their vote power.

He said that Imran was a liar. Earlier, he claimed that the USA was behind his removal from office, but now the statements of US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad depicted that Imran had deep links with that country, he added.

The PML-N leader also demanded suo moto notice of video statement of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary of former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi, and said that it should be investigated through high-level inquiry committee.

PML-N leaders Rana Sheharyar Khan, Bilal Badar Chaudhry, Fahim Arshad Chaudhry, Abdus Sattar Iqbal Advocate, Haji Ata Malik Imran Chaudhry, Muhammad Ali Nahira, Saeed Anwar Bhola, Mian Ahmad, Mushtaq Gujjar and others were also present.

