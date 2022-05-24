UrduPoint.com

Imran Wants Anarchy; His Unconstitutional Demands Can't Be Accepted: PMLN Leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 02:01 PM

Imran wants anarchy; his unconstitutional demands can't be accepted: PMLN leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan here on Tuesday claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted chaos and bloodshed during his long march and his constitutional demands of dissolution of the national assembly cannot be accepted

"We have been informed by our friends in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that an armed group would participate in the long march that would make bloodshed in a bid to create chaos and anarchy, in the country" he said, adding government would ensure protection of life and properties of people.

He said people of Pakistan knew that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's workers have attacked SSP Operations, Parliament, ptv, and even dugout graves during Imran-Tahirul Qadri sit-in at Islamabad in 2014.

Due to PTI sit-in, he said that the important visit of the Chinese President had been postponed.

Ikhtiar Wali claimed that whenever difficult time occur, Imran rushed towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and used the taxpayers money for personal interests.

He said that if today the illegal demands of Imran were accepted then tomorrow he would demand for appointment on important positions such as caretaker prime minister and chief election commissioner according to his wishes.

He said that former PM had lost his senses after losing power and was now trying to drag national institutions into politics.

Ikhtiar Wali said that PTI's poor economic policies had put the economy on ventilator.

The price hike and increase of Dollar today are due to ill-economic and financial policies of PTI Government, he said.

Wali expressed the hope that Imran Khan would perform the role of opposition leader and wait for general election to be held on time.

