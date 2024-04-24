Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman's Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

In-charge Federal Ombudsman's holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In-charge Federal ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan on Wednesday morning conducted an open court at Mandi Bahauddin, and listened to public complaints against various departments.

A large number of people attended the open court where several complaints were raised against federal institutions, particularly Wapda , BISP, NADRA, and Sui Gas. They issued directives to the departments concerned to address citizens’ complaints at the earliest.

Later, addressing a press conference, he said that besides holding open courts to address masses’ complaints at their doorsteps, inspections of offices of relevant institutions in the region .

Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said the objective of the open court was to provide direct access to people towards government officers to resolve their problems at the earliest.

In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha region assured that the office would provide free, easy, and swift justice to people, adding for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fees for stamp paper or application was required.

Related Topics

Sui Gas Sargodha Mandi Bahauddin Government Court

Recent Stories

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

13 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

13 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

17 hours ago
Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

18 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

19 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

22 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

22 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan