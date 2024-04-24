In-charge Federal Ombudsman's Holds Open Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) In-charge Federal ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan on Wednesday morning conducted an open court at Mandi Bahauddin, and listened to public complaints against various departments.
A large number of people attended the open court where several complaints were raised against federal institutions, particularly Wapda , BISP, NADRA, and Sui Gas. They issued directives to the departments concerned to address citizens’ complaints at the earliest.
Later, addressing a press conference, he said that besides holding open courts to address masses’ complaints at their doorsteps, inspections of offices of relevant institutions in the region .
Mushtaq Ahmed Awan said the objective of the open court was to provide direct access to people towards government officers to resolve their problems at the earliest.
In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha region assured that the office would provide free, easy, and swift justice to people, adding for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fees for stamp paper or application was required.
