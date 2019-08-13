UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Celebrations: AIOU Campus Prominently Illuminated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in connection with Independence Day celebrations, has put on display banners and buntings in its vicinity to highlight importance of the Day and to pay tributes to heroes of freedom movement.

Moreover, main gates of the Campus were prominently illuminated on the occasion.

In his message to around 1.4 million students of the University issued here on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has hoped that they would actively take part in country's well-being and socio-economic progress.

The students should devote their talents and energy to realize objectives of the independent homeland, as was envisaged by great poet and intellectual Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he asserted.

The University, he said is actively engaged in providing quality education, so as to enable them to become useful citizens of the country.

The AIOU has launched various academic programmesand activities to apprise the young generation about lifeand achievements of national heroes.

