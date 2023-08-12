Independence Day function held at BNB Govt Girls Degree College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Begum Nusrat Bhutto Government Girls Degree College, Larkana celebrated 76th Independence Day with zeal and fervour, on Saturday in the College premises.

Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar was the chief guest on the occasion. While Regional Director of Colleges Larkana Professor Ahmed Bakhsh Bhutto and Director of Private Schools Larkana Professor Abdul Waheed Chandio were the guest of honour.

The event began with national flag hoisting by the Mayor LMC and Other Guests and Principal of the College which was followed by national anthem and Chanting Slogans Pakistan Zindabad by the students and special prayers for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, appreciating the blessing of freedom to the young leadership, to play their role in serving the country with true dedication and passion and to play their role in the national service.

Director of Colleges Larkana region Professor Ahmed Bakhsh Bhutto in his speech gave a message to the new generation to grow in practical life with active and inquisitive courage.

He explained, "love for the country and its importance with the message contained in the words of Shah Abdul Latif Bhttai.'' Principal of the college Madam Samina Naz Abro welcomed all the guests in the event and in her address, highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day as the turning point in our national history.

She paid glowing tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders, who brought the Muslims of the sub-continent at one platform and created a separate homeland for them.

Director of Private Schools Larkana Professor Abdul Waheed Chandio, Additional Director Colleges Professor Ijaz Jamali and others spoke on the occasion.

Speeches by students in Sindhi, urdu and English. National poetry, Presenting national songs and tableaus presented by the students of the college.

Deputy Director of Colleges Professor Kaleem Abro along with principals of various colleges, Madam Faheem Ansari, Madam Shams Solangi, Dr. Perah Sakina Gaad and others. Besides, A large number of college teaching and non-teaching staff, students attended the event and pay homage to the heroes of Pakistan Movement.