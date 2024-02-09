Independent candidate Ishfaq Ahmed wins PK-89 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ishfaq Ahmed has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-89 Nowshera-V by securing 30,416 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Awami National Party's Mian Iftikhar Hussain who bagged 15,630 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 49.91 per cent.