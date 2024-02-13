Independent Candidate Jamal Ahsan Secures Highest Votes From NA-89
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Jamal Ahsan Khan has secured the highest votes in general elections across the country from NA-89, the ancestral constituency of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Mianwali.
According to the official results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Jamal Ahsan has taken a record 217,427 votes in the constituency.
The other National Assembly constituencies, where candidates secured record votes, included NA-67, Hafizabad in which independent candidate Aneeqa Mehdi Bhatti secured 211,039 votes against her opponent candidate.
Similarly, from NA-110, Jhang, independent candidate Ameer Sultan got 199,590 votes.
In NA-18 Haripur, another independent candidate Umar Ayub Khan got 192,948 votes.
Umair Niazi from NA-90, Mianwali got 179,820 votes, Nawab Yusuf Talpur of Pakistan Peoples Party candidate secured 175,162 votes from NA-213 Umarkot Sindh, Aun Saqlain got 172,576 votes from NA-128 Lahore, Quaid Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif got 179,310 votes from NA-130 Lahore.
According to the statistics released by the ECP, as many as 150 candidates of the National Assembly have secured more than 100,000 votes in the different Constituencies of the National Assembly in the general elections.
