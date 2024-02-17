Independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan joins PML-N

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate from Peshawar, Malik Tariq Awan, joined the Muslim League (N) on Saturday.

Malik Tariq Awan attended a meeting with PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. The provincial president of the Muslim League (N), Ameer Muqam, was also present on the occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan was elected from PK 83.