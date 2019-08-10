India can not suppress voice of IHK people by blocking internet, communication facilities: CPGS

Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) President and Senator Sehar Kamran said on Saturday that India could not suppress the voice of people In Indian Held Kashmir by blocking Internet and other communication system facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Centre for Pakistan and Gulf Studies (CPGS) President and Senator Sehar Kamran said on Saturday that India could not suppress the voice of people In Indian Held Kashmir by blocking internet and other communication system facilities.

Talking to APP she said that there were over a billion and a quarter people living in the Subcontinent who were held hostage over Kashmir issue.

She said that despite the atrocities being committed by Indian troops in the occupied Kashmir, the spirit of Kashmiri people for freedom could never be suppressed.

Sehar Kamran said every effort of India was failed due to courageous Kashmiris despite deployment of unprecedented number of troops and as well as use of various weapons. "Kashmiris' plight has once again got the attention of the world community and created a conducive environment for the freedom of IHK" she added.

Appreciating the role of China for supporting Pakistan's stance on the issue, Sehar Kamran urged the world nations to come forward and support the Kashmiri people who were subjected to the worst human rights violations.