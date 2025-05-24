India to face united Pakistan, Bilawal' s diplomacy to prevail: Fatehullah Khan Miankhel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Fatehullah Khan Miankhel highlighted Bilawal Bhutto's leadership potential in strengthening Pakistan's diplomatic stance, emphasizing collective efforts to expose India's hostile actions and promote peace in the region.

Talking to a news channel outside the Parliament House on Saturday, Miankhel said that India would face a united Pakistan, with Bilawal' s diplomacy set to prevail. He asserted that Pakistan's diplomatic initiatives would robustly counter India's aggression, prioritizing Kashmir's freedom struggle, combating terrorism narratives and protecting Pakistan's water rights.

Expressing appreciation for the PM's decision, he said Bilawal's leadership would ensure Pakistan's voice heard loud and clear and India's aggression would be confronted head-on.

He lauded the Pakistan armed forces, stating that they have brought the nation together under one banner and Pakistan would stand firm against India's provocations.

He strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of pursuing divisive policies and aggression against Pakistan.

The PPP leader further said Modi-led government only promoted hatred and intolerance and Pakistan would not be intimidated by India's aggressive posturing.