Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office inaugurated at PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) inaugurated the Almas Bashir Research and Editorial Office in a ceremony held on Saturday.

The event was attended by Dr. Almas Bashir as the chief guest, alongside the Executive Director of PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, and Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal. A large number of senior professors, medical experts, and health professionals were also present.

Addressing the attendees, Professor Asif Bashir highlighted the institute’s ongoing efforts to enhance medical care through international collaborations. He termed the launch of the Almas Bashir Research and Editorial Office a milestone that will greatly strengthen research initiatives at the institution.

Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal emphasized the importance of research in driving medical advancements. He noted that while Pakistan has no shortage of talent, there is a pressing need to focus on self-reliance by promoting research across all domains of the healthcare sector.

Professor Asif Bashir reiterated the importance of research in neurosurgery, stating that PINS is making continuous progress in the field. He announced that the new office will remain open around the clock to support young doctors and health professionals in their research pursuits.

Speaking to the media, both Professor Farooq Afzal and Professor Asif Bashir stressed that true institutional strength lies in cooperation and teamwork rather than infrastructure alone. They reaffirmed their commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care through close collaboration between General Hospital and PINS.

The heads of both institutions expressed their resolve to implement Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare policy by ensuring integrated treatment services at PINS and Lahore General Hospital (LGH). They vowed to provide equitable and top-tier medical services to all patients without discrimination.

Prominent attendees included Professor Qasim Bashir, Professor Mohsin Zaheer, Professor Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Professor Shehzad Hussain Shah, Professor Naghmana Mazhar, Professor Saira Bilal, Professor Mudassar Aslam, MS Dr. Umar Ishaq, Nursing Superintendent Asiya Khanum, AMS Dr. Adnan Khalid, Dr. Asad Shah, and a large number of young doctors and nurses. The gathering also featured discussions on research opportunities and training for medical professionals.