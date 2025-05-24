Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office Inaugurated At PINS
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) inaugurated the Almas Bashir Research and Editorial Office in a ceremony held on Saturday.
The event was attended by Dr. Almas Bashir as the chief guest, alongside the Executive Director of PINS, Professor Asif Bashir, and Principal of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC), Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal. A large number of senior professors, medical experts, and health professionals were also present.
Addressing the attendees, Professor Asif Bashir highlighted the institute’s ongoing efforts to enhance medical care through international collaborations. He termed the launch of the Almas Bashir Research and Editorial Office a milestone that will greatly strengthen research initiatives at the institution.
Professor Dr. Farooq Afzal emphasized the importance of research in driving medical advancements. He noted that while Pakistan has no shortage of talent, there is a pressing need to focus on self-reliance by promoting research across all domains of the healthcare sector.
Professor Asif Bashir reiterated the importance of research in neurosurgery, stating that PINS is making continuous progress in the field. He announced that the new office will remain open around the clock to support young doctors and health professionals in their research pursuits.
Speaking to the media, both Professor Farooq Afzal and Professor Asif Bashir stressed that true institutional strength lies in cooperation and teamwork rather than infrastructure alone. They reaffirmed their commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered care through close collaboration between General Hospital and PINS.
The heads of both institutions expressed their resolve to implement Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare policy by ensuring integrated treatment services at PINS and Lahore General Hospital (LGH). They vowed to provide equitable and top-tier medical services to all patients without discrimination.
Prominent attendees included Professor Qasim Bashir, Professor Mohsin Zaheer, Professor Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Professor Shehzad Hussain Shah, Professor Naghmana Mazhar, Professor Saira Bilal, Professor Mudassar Aslam, MS Dr. Umar Ishaq, Nursing Superintendent Asiya Khanum, AMS Dr. Adnan Khalid, Dr. Asad Shah, and a large number of young doctors and nurses. The gathering also featured discussions on research opportunities and training for medical professionals.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office inaugurated at PINS2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's narrative gains global credibility, India's deception unmasked: Daniyal Chaudhry2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews filtration plant rehab, polio drive, Eid sanitation & urban registration12 minutes ago
-
Shops rent assessment committee meeting held12 minutes ago
-
India’s FATF maneuvering exposes its politicization of global institutions22 minutes ago
-
Young man rescued from 120-foot well42 minutes ago
-
Man climbs high-voltage pole in suicide attempt52 minutes ago
-
Citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi enjoying Saturday's hailstorm, thunderstrom52 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of father of GM PTV Lahore centre52 minutes ago
-
Dera Police arrest most wanted criminal during Operation1 hour ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
Modern landfill site inaugurated in Jalalpur Pirwala1 hour ago