ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Narendra Modi-led India’s recent push to influence the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decisions and place Pakistan back on its grey list, exemplify yet another instance of New Delhi’s attempts to politicize global institutions to further its anti-Pakistan Hindutva agenda.

India’s manipulation of FATF for geopolitical leverage in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, reeks of desperation and political theatrics. The politicization of such global platforms to serve narrow political interests is not only unethical but also sets a dangerous precedent that warrants strong condemnation from the international community. India has long been using global forums for its narrow political designs against Pakistan, and the latest push to use FATF for these purposes is no exception. It is disgraceful, but unfortunately not surprising, given the Modi-led Indian government’s track record of undermining global institutions in pursuit of its narrow objectives, KMS reported.

Ironically, India’s latest attempt to pressure FATF into reinstating Pakistan on the grey list has only highlighted the lengths to which New Delhi is willing to go to discredit global institutions. However, such efforts will ultimately fail. It is essential for Modi to remember that FATF is a technical body, not a stage for political propaganda. Despite the relentless smear campaigns, Pakistan has made consistent, transparent progress on FATF-related matters since 2018, a fact recognized by the international community.

Pakistan remains unwavering in its commitment to anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT), and no amount of maligning by India will change that.

India’s obsession with undermining Pakistan through global platforms like FATF is reflective of its frustration rather than a fact-based diplomatic approach. The focus must remain on substance, not on baseless narratives like the “Sindoor” controversy, which are merely designed to deflect attention from India’s own regional misconduct.

It is crucial that the global community takes notice of India’s ongoing misuse of international platforms for divisive and destructive purposes. The international order must send a clear and unambiguous message to India: it must cease its efforts to distort the objectives of global institutions for narrow political gain. Decisions should be made based on facts, not on politically-motivated fabrications. The world must stand firm in rejecting India’s toxix geopolitical tactics, ensuring that forums like FATF remain impartial and focused on their core objectives of maintaining global financial integrity.

At the end, India’s latest push to pressure FATF into reinstating Pakistan on the grey list has only brought in the open the negative role being played by New Delhi in international affairs.