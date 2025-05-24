Man Climbs High-voltage Pole In Suicide Attempt
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A man climbed a 132-kV electricity transmission pole at Adda Gardezai Mor on Bahawalpur Road, attempting suicide after a domestic dispute, Rescue 1122 reported.
According to the Rescue Control Room, a call was received about a man trying to take his life by climbing a high-voltage pole. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station.
Eyewitnesses at the scene told rescue personnel that the man identified as Bilal (45) had a heated argument with his wife and children and was demanding to be married again. He threatened to commit suicide if his demand was not met.
Rescue officials, with the help of the man’s relatives, managed to safely bring him down. Police also reached the site and took the individual into custody along with his family for further assistance and support.
Recent Stories
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years
UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man climbs high-voltage pole in suicide attempt2 minutes ago
-
Citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi enjoying Saturday's hailstorm, thunderstrom2 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of father of GM PTV Lahore centre2 minutes ago
-
Dera Police arrest most wanted criminal during Operation32 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh32 minutes ago
-
Modern landfill site inaugurated in Jalalpur Pirwala32 minutes ago
-
Peace imperative for development: Police, Public join hands in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati: KP’s heroic rescuer, philanthropist lighting up Pakistan’s youth humanitaria ..1 hour ago
-
19 netted over power stealing1 hour ago
-
Water melon seller killed on road1 hour ago
-
Summer games to begin in Lodhran from May 251 hour ago
-
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim1 hour ago