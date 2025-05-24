Open Menu

Man Climbs High-voltage Pole In Suicide Attempt

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Man climbs high-voltage pole in suicide attempt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A man climbed a 132-kV electricity transmission pole at Adda Gardezai Mor on Bahawalpur Road, attempting suicide after a domestic dispute, Rescue 1122 reported.

According to the Rescue Control Room, a call was received about a man trying to take his life by climbing a high-voltage pole. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told rescue personnel that the man identified as Bilal (45) had a heated argument with his wife and children and was demanding to be married again. He threatened to commit suicide if his demand was not met.

Rescue officials, with the help of the man’s relatives, managed to safely bring him down. Police also reached the site and took the individual into custody along with his family for further assistance and support.

Recent Stories

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

6 minutes ago
 UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

7 minutes ago
 IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next s ..

IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X

15 minutes ago
 Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian O ..

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..

56 minutes ago
Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilizati ..

Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from i ..

Pakistan to cancel passports, bar deportees from int’l travel for five years

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Eritrea on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang p ..

Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese ..

Ajman Chamber explores stronger ties with Chinese investors

4 hours ago
 Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans ..

Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan