Man climbs high-voltage pole in suicide attempt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A man climbed a 132-kV electricity transmission pole at Adda Gardezai Mor on Bahawalpur Road, attempting suicide after a domestic dispute, Rescue 1122 reported.

According to the Rescue Control Room, a call was received about a man trying to take his life by climbing a high-voltage pole. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told rescue personnel that the man identified as Bilal (45) had a heated argument with his wife and children and was demanding to be married again. He threatened to commit suicide if his demand was not met.

Rescue officials, with the help of the man’s relatives, managed to safely bring him down. Police also reached the site and took the individual into custody along with his family for further assistance and support.