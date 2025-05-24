Open Menu

Shops Rent Assessment Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Shops rent assessment committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Rent Assessment Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, in which the estimates of rent of 51 shops of Bhakkar district and after appropriate changes in them were approved to send the case to the board of Revenue (BoR).

The meeting was informed that 26 shops established on government land near General Bus Stand Jhang Road and 25 shops established on government land near Jamil Stadium are included in the tenancy system.

The commissioner was also informed that out of these, 25 shops were recently identified during the ongoing operation against encroachments, whose rent estimates were prepared by the relevant departments.

It was further clarified in the meeting that the municipal committee is currently collecting rent from 26 shops near the General Bus Stand, however, according to legal regulations, the district government is the competent authority to collect rent from shops established on land owned by the provincial government.

In this regard, all cases of tenancy are being sent to the BoR, from where, after approval, a regular auction of these shops will be carried out so that transparency and improvement in government revenue can be achieved. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, ACR Khan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner General Mujahid Abbas, and Assistant Commissioner Bhakkar.

Recent Stories

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

9 minutes ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

15 minutes ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

17 minutes ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

25 minutes ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

34 minutes ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

46 minutes ago
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

47 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

47 minutes ago
 IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next s ..

IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X

55 minutes ago
 Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian O ..

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilizati ..

Pakistan committed to preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan