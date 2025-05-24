Shops rent assessment committee meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A meeting of the Divisional Rent Assessment Committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, in which the estimates of rent of 51 shops of Bhakkar district and after appropriate changes in them were approved to send the case to the board of Revenue (BoR).

The meeting was informed that 26 shops established on government land near General Bus Stand Jhang Road and 25 shops established on government land near Jamil Stadium are included in the tenancy system.

The commissioner was also informed that out of these, 25 shops were recently identified during the ongoing operation against encroachments, whose rent estimates were prepared by the relevant departments.

It was further clarified in the meeting that the municipal committee is currently collecting rent from 26 shops near the General Bus Stand, however, according to legal regulations, the district government is the competent authority to collect rent from shops established on land owned by the provincial government.

In this regard, all cases of tenancy are being sent to the BoR, from where, after approval, a regular auction of these shops will be carried out so that transparency and improvement in government revenue can be achieved. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, ACR Khan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner General Mujahid Abbas, and Assistant Commissioner Bhakkar.