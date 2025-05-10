Indian aggression exposed in front of world: Hamza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that Indian aggression is completely exposed in front

of the world.

In his message issued related to operation 'Bunyan-al-Marsoos' here on

on Saturday, he said that each and every Pakistani was standing like a firm rock with Pakistan

Armed Forces.

He said that Pakistan Armed Forces had proved that any ill intention against the country would be

crushed.

Hamza said, "Professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces has boosted the morale of Pakistanis."

He highly appreciated Pakistan strong response to Indian aggression.