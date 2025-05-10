Indian Aggression Exposed In Front Of World: Hamza
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said that Indian aggression is completely exposed in front
of the world.
In his message issued related to operation 'Bunyan-al-Marsoos' here on
on Saturday, he said that each and every Pakistani was standing like a firm rock with Pakistan
Armed Forces.
He said that Pakistan Armed Forces had proved that any ill intention against the country would be
crushed.
Hamza said, "Professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces has boosted the morale of Pakistanis."
He highly appreciated Pakistan strong response to Indian aggression.
