UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Atrocities Fail To Suppress Kashmiris Freedom Struggle : Shoukat Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:03 PM

Indian atrocities fail to suppress Kashmiris freedom struggle : Shoukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister of Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that India atrocities and brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had failed to stop freedom struggle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister of Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that India atrocities and brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had failed to stop freedom struggle.

Talking to APP, he said that main objective of observing October 27 as Black Day is to condemn and highlight Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and expose fascist face of Indian democracy and government to international community.

He said people across the province would express solidarity with the Kashmiris�on black day.

He said various religious and political parties would take out rallies and organize functions to convey message to India that Pakistanis and Kashmiris reject illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Similarly, seminars , functions and walks will be held in universities and colleges to reiterate our support to Kashmiri brothers.

Shoukat Yousafzai said sacrifices of people in Indian occupied Kashmir would not go in vain and they will succeed in getting freedom.

He said Pakistan would always raise an effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every platform.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared himself as ambassador of Kashmir cause and vigorously presenting the Kashmir case before international community and highlighted the importance of Kashmir dispute to regional peace and stability.

He said Pakistan utilizing all diplomatic channels to condemns the Indian atrocities in occupied territorie , Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

He said Pakistan is peaceful country and wanted to resolve Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions .

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Democracy Jammu October Moral All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Japan, Britain sign post-Brexit free trade deal

3 minutes ago

KP team announced for International Islamabad-Murr ..

3 minutes ago

Eigth dead,1,029 injured in 922 accidents

3 minutes ago

Libya's warring sides sign 'permanent' cease-fire ..

5 minutes ago

Exercise in one arm brings benefits to both: Aussi ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Open Censorship of Facebook, Twitter - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.