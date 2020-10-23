Indian atrocities fail to suppress Kashmiris freedom struggle : Shoukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister of Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that India atrocities and brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had failed to stop freedom struggle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister of Labour and Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai on Friday said that India atrocities and brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had failed to stop freedom struggle.

Talking to APP, he said that main objective of observing October 27 as Black Day is to condemn and highlight Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and expose fascist face of Indian democracy and government to international community.

He said people across the province would express solidarity with the Kashmiris�on black day.

He said various religious and political parties would take out rallies and organize functions to convey message to India that Pakistanis and Kashmiris reject illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Similarly, seminars , functions and walks will be held in universities and colleges to reiterate our support to Kashmiri brothers.

Shoukat Yousafzai said sacrifices of people in Indian occupied Kashmir would not go in vain and they will succeed in getting freedom.

He said Pakistan would always raise an effective voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every platform.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared himself as ambassador of Kashmir cause and vigorously presenting the Kashmir case before international community and highlighted the importance of Kashmir dispute to regional peace and stability.

He said Pakistan utilizing all diplomatic channels to condemns the Indian atrocities in occupied territorie , Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

He said Pakistan is peaceful country and wanted to resolve Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions .