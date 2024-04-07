Indian Sikhs To Arrive In Pakistan For Vasakhi Mela On 13th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Sikh pilgrims from India will come to Pakistan on April 13 to participate in the celebrations of Khalsa Janma Day and Vasakhi Mela.
Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Pradhan and other Sikh leaders will welcome the guests. ETB Secretary Farid Iqbal said all facilities would be provided to the Sikh pilgrims.
In this regard, arrangements under the supervision of the Board's Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem have been finalized. The main ceremony will be held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal, on April 14. The pilgrims will reach Nankana Sahib from Hassan Abdal on April 15 and on April 18, they will go to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal. On April 20, the yatrees will visit Aimanabad and reach Lahore where he would stay for one day. The Sikh pilgrims will return to India after completing their 10-day pilgrimage on April 22.
