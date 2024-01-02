Open Menu

India's Aug 5 Move Scrapping Special Status Of IIOJK, Its Endorsement By Indian Apex Court Stands Unlawful: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Jan 01 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jan, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the Indian government's 5th August 2019 sinister move and its endorsement by the supreme court of the same country has no moral or legal standing.

Talking to media in the Federal metropolis on Monday the AJK PM said that the Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC have rejected this unlawful move that violates the sanctity of the UN resolutions. Referring to the historic resolution, which was adopted by the Kashmiri leaders on 19th July 1947, the PM said that the Kashmiri nation had decided to join Pakistan even months before its creation.

Appreciating the Army chief, Gen. Asim Munir's bold stance on the issue of Kashmir, he said, the Army chief's statements have boosted the morale of the Kashmiri people on both sides of the dividing line (LoC). He said that in response to the Indian Supreme Court's verdict, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, delivered a powerful speech in the AJK Legislative Assembly.

He said that despite using its brute force, India has miserably failed in its attempts to suppress the freedom movement of the Kashmiris .

He expressed optimism that the Kashmiris would soon achieve the goal of freedom from India's occupation and become a part of Pakistan. He said that the United Nations Charter also gives Kashmiris the right to self-determination." Will teach India a lesson if it resorts to misadventure", the PM said.

Anwaar ul Haq said that minorities in India were being persecuted by Hindu fanatics being aided and abetted by the Modi government. He said that the base camp government would utilize all available resources to promote and project the Kashmir cause at every world forum.

The PM said that his sole mission was to serve his countrymen. In response to a query, he said that after the eighteenth amendment, the federal government has done a lot to solve the problems of all the entities of the federation, but individual incompetence cannot be blamed on others.

The PM said that the focus of his government was solely on the development work. Responding to another question, he said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan is the centre of the Kashmiris' hopes. He said that the armed forces of Pakistan were the defenders of the country's geographical and ideological frontiers.

