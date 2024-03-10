Open Menu

Inflation To Reach On Peak Before Arrival Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Inflation to reach on peak before arrival of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The inflation will reach on its peak before the arrival of Ramazan as the rates of various food items have been increased rapidly without any solid reason as fresh chicken is being sold at Rs 415 per kg while the eggs are being sold at Rs 260 per dozen.

During a visit to the local vegetable and fruits markets, it was found that the rates of various food items have been increased with onion Rs 300 per kg, tomato Rs 160, white potato Rs 80 kg, Peas Rs 240, okra Rs 300, garlic Rs 650 and ginger Rs 600 per kg while lemon 200, cauliflower 110, capsicum 300 and eggplant 160 per kg available in the market.

However, an increase is also witnessed in the fruits with Kabuli Apple 290, golden apple 180 and Iranian apple 310 rupees per kg being solid. Malta Punjabi 190, Malta Swat 330, while Kino is sold at Rs 120 dozen. Guava Rs 290, pomegranate Rs 430 and banana Rs 190 per dozen are being sold.

Related Topics

Swat Visit Malta Apple Gold Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

17 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

19 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

19 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

19 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

19 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

20 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

20 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

20 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan