Inmate Sports Festival held at Kohat Jail

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) On the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration organized an Inmate Sports Festival at Central Jail Kohat here Saturday.

The event was participated by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, Regional Sports Officer, District Sports Officer and officials of the Jail administration.

Volleyball, tug-of-war, musical chairs and other sports were organized for the inmates at the Festival. On this occasion, sports competitions were conducted among the prisoners and trophies were distributed among the winning prisoners for their encouragement.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that no society can develop without peace, as the guarantor of the country's development. For the establishment of peace, we have to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other and play our role in the development of the country, he expressed.