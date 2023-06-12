UrduPoint.com

Integration Of ISA, PTV, Radio Pakistan Academies Milestone In History Of MoIB: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday declared the integration of the Information Service Academy, ptv Academy and Radio Pakistan Academy as part of the first film policy and said it was a major milestone in the history of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet, sharing the teaser of the newly integrated academy, she said on May 13, 2023, she had announced the launch of PTV Film Institute and today she was thrilled to share the teaser.

The minister said that the merger of ISA, PTV and Radio academies reflected her goal to launch a world-class center of excellence for media, broadcasting, films, acting, training and capacity building across Pakistan, which should be open and accessible to all especially youth.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that this initiative was very close to her heart.

Practical training was incorporated with the academic programs of the academies using media equipment and facilities at PTV and Radio Pakistan, she said.

The academy, she continued, will not only be open to new inductees and existing employees of the Ministry of Information, PTV and Radio Pakistan but students and youth from across Pakistan will be able to enroll in courses including the academy's summer school.

The minister congratulated and thanked the teams of the Ministry of Information, PTV Academy, Managing Director PTV and Radio Pakistan teams that worked tirelessly to make the launch of PTV Film Institute a reality.

She also appreciated Vaneeza Ahmed, for her tireless efforts for implementation of the integration process and launch the study program in a short span of time as the Project Director.

