MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) In response to India's persistent efforts to maintain its unlawful occupation on Jammu and Kashmir,

after enforcing illegal status on August 5, 2019, in the valley, India has reportedly begun a campaign to influence the Kashmiri mindset by emphasizing the importance of tourism for the region's survival.

The intellectuals in the Indian-administered valley have warned against such objectionable tactics.

They were of the view that the historical significance of trade routes through Muzaffarabad to Central Asia, dating back thousands of years as part of the Silk route. They argued that opening these natural routes would facilitate and make greater progress for the traders.

A Kashmiri historian emphasized on the shorter routes including Muzaffarabad.

The historian said that utilizing shorter trade routes to supply locally produced items to South Asia, would help increase business activity in the area.

Fruit growers from the valley, particularly from areas like Shopian and Sopur, are facing challenges in transporting their products to New Delhi due to obstacles on the Jammu Kashmir National Highway, leading to significant losses.

Despite pressure to rely on Delhi's tourism, Kashmiris assert their diverse trading history and resilience, affirming their ability to thrive without dependence on external sources. This sentiment underscores the importance of preserving Kashmir's cultural and economic heritage amidst external pressures.

