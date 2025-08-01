Intercity Bus Terminal set up at Sohrab goth, illegal stands removed: The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Friday, stated that the measures have been taken to resolve the issue of illegal bus stands, operating in Karachi for the past 40 years and causing consequential disruption in the urban traffic flows.

A formal bus terminal has now been established at Sohrab Goth and a shuttle service is being operated from various parts of the city to this terminal, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit informed the Sindh Assembly while responding to questions put up by members of the provincial legislature.

Public transport has long been a persistent issue in Sindh, but the Pakistan Peoples Party government has taken revolutionary steps to address it, he stated and told the assembly that a total of 83,941 route permits have been issued or renewed so far while transport department officials are actively working in the field.

Currently, the People’s Bus Service is operating successfully in Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad, he stated, adding more than 110,000 passengers commute daily via the People’s Bus Service, which is subsidized by the Sindh government on a daily basis.

Sharjeel said that Pakistan’s first electric buses have been introduced by the Sindh government and provision of free electric scooters to women is starting in August. He further informed that additional electric buses are expected to arrive in Karachi in September while plans to introduce over 1,000 new electric buses were also under consideration.

“Work is ongoing on major development schemes in Karachi, and progress is being made rapidly on two sections of the Yellow Line BRT, with the bridge expected to be completed by August,” Sharjeel stated, acknowledging that occasional delays may occur due to technical or administrative issues, but overall, the work is progressing smoothly and the team remains fully committed.

The senior minister informed that the Red Line BRT project was under construction to provide citizens of Karachi with improved travel facilities while the transport department was not responsible for the delay in the Red Line BRT project.

He stated that the project was properly planned and both local experts and international consultants are involved in its execution. Every aspect is being closely monitored and timely measures were taken wherever there was a risk of delay, he added.

Karachi is a vast city with a population larger than that of many countries, and relocating utility connections is always a significant challenge, Sharjeel said and added that multiple steps were required for shifting of the gas pipeline from the Yellow Line BRT route, and at times, unexpected issues also emerged. Our people are hardworking, funding is available, and every effort is being made to complete the projects, he assured the assembly.