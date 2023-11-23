Interfaith harmony guarantees social, economic development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Speakers in a moot titled “Interfaith Dialogue" stated that it guaranteed social and economic development besides discouraging anti-social attitudes in society.

It was organized by the Directorate Students Affairs Women University Multan(WUM) in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Commission(PHED) at Katchery Campus on Thursday.

Director Coordination PHED, Dr Tanvir Qasim addressing the seminar said that inter-faith dialogue was indispensable to end hatred and make the world a cradle of peace.

He noted that islam is a universal religion for all sects. In order to understand the human message, a direct understanding of the Holy Quran and the study of the teachings of the Prophet of Islam is necessary.

We should discourage the emerging anti-social attitudes in society.

Islam is a religion of justice, moderation, sanctity and dignity of human life and a religion of tolerance.

For the improvement of society, the research done in the university should be beneficial for the state.

Our religion and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught us mutual respect, patience and tolerance. The main purpose of universities is to provide scientific solutions to the current problems of the society.

Fifty-five per cent of the world’s population consists of followers of Islam and Christianity. Through the promotion of dialogue and harmony, the ways of establishing peace in the world can be paved.

We need to research Islamophobia as well as Muslimphobia. He said that Prophet Muhammed (PBHU) laid the foundations of international society and eliminated all kinds of fear.

Dr. Tanveer Qasim maintained that the media is the main pillar of our society for harmony between different religions and nationalities in Pakistan.

Speaking at the seminar WUM VC Dr Kalsoom Pracha said that we should promote inter-faith harmony as well as inter-religious harmony. She said that the universities should organize academic and intellectual training for the promotion of religious tolerance among the youth.

The program coordinator was Ms. Benazir Peter. Other speakers include Mr Atif Jameel Ragan Dr Rasheed Ahmed, Ms. Sumaira Shafeeq Advocate and Mr. Kalyan Singh. At the VC disbursed certificates and shields among the speakers.

A good number of faculty members and students attended the moot.