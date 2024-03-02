Intermittent rain, snowfall continue in hilly areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Intermittent rain and snowfall in hilly areas continue in Peshawar and in the rest areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with rain and snowfall continued in Lower and Upper Chitral from the last 24-hours, cutting the districts from the rest areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the official of the Meteorological Department, there are chances of more rains with thunder in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the highest rainfall in 20 hours was 93 mm recorded, in Takht Bai 80, Chitral 90, Timragarh 83, Peshawar 68, Saidu Sharif 54 and Abbottabad 34 mm rainfall recorded, the official of the Department of Meteorology said.

Meerkani 47, Durash 35, Malam Jabba 66, Balakot 37, Parachinar 43, Bannu 29, Bajaur 43 and 32 mm rain record in Landi Kotal, he informed. Due to snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the intensity of cold has further increased 8 inches in Meerkani, 01 feet in Kalam and 1.5 feet in Chitral, said the official.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city is 10 degrees while the maximum temperature is 13 degrees Celsius recorded by the Department of Meteorology