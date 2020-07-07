IPEMC to take decision about reopening of educational institutions tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will hold Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) here on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the conference will be chaired by the Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood in which the important issues like reopening of educational institutions, reviewing online education system, and the procedure of conducting exams will be discussed.

The important decisions will be taken in the meeting in light of suggestions given by the provincial education ministers, they added.

The conference will be Chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while it will also be attended by the Provincial Education Ministers, Officials from Higher Education Commission, Federal Directorate of Education and other concerned departments.

The Federal Education Ministry will take decisions about the reopening of educational institutions in the country that were closed due to pandemic coronavirus.

It is to mention here that earlier the IPEMC was scheduled to be held on July 02, but due to the sudden death of the mother of Federal Education Minister, it was decided to conduct it on 8th of July.