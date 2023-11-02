Open Menu

IPP To Demonstrate Political Strength In Hafizabad On Friday: Dr. Firdous

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Central Information Secretary of Istekam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the IPP will demonstrate its political strength in Hafizabad on Friday.

“Styles of politics have changed under the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen; he has introduced new political styles and new traditions of coexisting,” she said while addressing a press conference in Hafizabad alongside local party leaders.

She expressed confidence that Hafizabad would adhere to these new traditions adopted by the IPP in the country’s politics.

She revealed that the IPP's rally scheduled for Friday will serve as a powerful testament to the dedication and strength of its members.

This rally, she said, is intended to provide a resounding response to those who have questioned the IPP's political influence and vigor.

Dr. Firdous Awan said that the Primary objective of the rally is to rekindle hope among the people who may have felt disillusioned by political parties that have held power in the country on numerous occasions in the past.

She said that a stronger Pakistan would ensure the progress, prosperity, and development of Hafizabad.

She was of the view that the local political landscape of Hafizabad would bring about changes in the country's politics.

She anticipates the active participation of a significant number of people, including farmers and laborers in the rally.

