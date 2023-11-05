IPP will take practical steps for public welfare: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Former Federal Minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Allama Iqbal's Shaheen has taken flight from Sialkot with the message of practical public development and prosperity.

Addressing a consultative meeting with political associates at her Dera Kubey Chak, she said that her party was ready for general elections and it would enter the field with full preparation and the symbol of Shaheen.

"Our party will make only those promises that can be fulfilled. The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) will ensure the minimum wage of Rs. 50,000 per month; We will provide free solar systems to farmers of 12.5 acres of land for tube wells, while the government will pay the electricity bill of up to 300 units of citizens," she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the country could be made prosperous by making farmers prosperous. "Similarly, the youth is our tomorrow; we will provide interest-free loans to the educated youth for their business and empower women economically."

The IPP spokesperson said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) would provide relief to poor by collecting money from the rich.

"Motorcyclists will get petrol at a half price and we will stabilize this country. The manifesto given by IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan will be implemented. The IPP Shaheen flew from Jahanian and then created history in Hafizabad. Critics said that it is only a party of leaders and not of the people but they saw a large number of people coming to IPP public gatherings."

She said elections had been announced in the country and the IPP was the first to enter the political field.

She said that the dream of Iqbal and the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam led to the establishment of Pakistan and now the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan would stabilize the country.

"The Shaheen of the IPP have come out to raise the flags of stability, development and prosperity. We have broken the idols of fear. The party will follow its manifesto and Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan will bring the country out of crisis by the grace of Allah," she concluded.